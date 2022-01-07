Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expands By 25.2%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NVGS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $508.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

