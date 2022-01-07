Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Increases By 22.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 3,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

