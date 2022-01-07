Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Increases By 22.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 3,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
