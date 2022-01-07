Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expands By 26.3%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OneMain by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OneMain by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 1,528,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,329. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

