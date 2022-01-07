Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 34.2%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXBR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,028. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

