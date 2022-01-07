Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Expands By 31.3%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.0 days.
PAO Severstal stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.
About PAO Severstal
