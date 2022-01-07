Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Expands By 31.3%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.0 days.

PAO Severstal stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. PAO Severstal has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.