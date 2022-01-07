Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Drops By 31.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDOT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

