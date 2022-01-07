Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rises By 36.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,010.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 923,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

