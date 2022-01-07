Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rises By 30.1%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCOTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scout24 stock remained flat at $$69.93 during trading hours on Friday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

