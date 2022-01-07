Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 32.1%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.26.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.