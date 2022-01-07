Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Expands By 28.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,913,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,055,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,630.7 days.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

