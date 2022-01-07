Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Expands By 28.1%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,913,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,055,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,630.7 days.
Telefónica stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.
About Telefónica
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.