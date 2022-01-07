Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declines By 34.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BKGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

