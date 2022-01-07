Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 37.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of DGRW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.