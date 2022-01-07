Short Interest in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Decreases By 36.2%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 28,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 689,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

