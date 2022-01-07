Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,743,261 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.69.
Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
