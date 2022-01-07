Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,743,261 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

