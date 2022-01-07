Sidoti Begins Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

