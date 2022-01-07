Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
GCTAF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.