Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.