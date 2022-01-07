Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $19.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra reported sales of $22.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $77.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Sientra stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

