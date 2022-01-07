Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 167,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.09 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

