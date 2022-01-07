Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 167,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.09 and had previously closed at $17.09.
Several equities analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
