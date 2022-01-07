Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 61,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $68,730,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

