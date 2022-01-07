Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 61,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $68,730,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares in the last quarter.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.