Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.40. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 33,913 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

