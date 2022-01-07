Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.40. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 33,913 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
