Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 60682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,135,303.70. Also, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,300. Insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock worth $935,123 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

