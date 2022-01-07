Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 4.7%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 75,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 49,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

