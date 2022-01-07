Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

