Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
