Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

