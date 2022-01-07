Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.71 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.34.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $134.64 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

