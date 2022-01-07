Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

SLP stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495 over the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.