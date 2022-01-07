Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Up 0%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

About Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

