Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 5.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 27,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 607,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

