Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Singular Genomics Systems traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.