Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $8.70 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

