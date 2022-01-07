SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SITE stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock worth $9,874,534 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

