SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiTime were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $256.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 389.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.20. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

