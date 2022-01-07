SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
About SJM
