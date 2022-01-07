SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

