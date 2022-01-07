Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 2,989,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,406.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

