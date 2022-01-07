Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $54.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

