Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 259 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

