Sky Investment Group LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,046,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.31 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

