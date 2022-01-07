Smoothy Tops One Day Volume of $381,112.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $402,925.57 and $381,112.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.01 or 0.07621634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.74 or 0.99913509 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.