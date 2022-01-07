Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 73,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

