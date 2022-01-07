Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

SDXOF remained flat at $$85.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

