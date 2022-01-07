SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,922,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $248.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

