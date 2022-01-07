SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the last quarter.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

