Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. 21,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

