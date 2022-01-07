Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,228. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

