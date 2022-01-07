Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

