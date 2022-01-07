Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $85,223,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $295.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.47.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

