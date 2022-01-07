Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,968 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for about 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJAN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,908. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

