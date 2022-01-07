Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

NYSE RE traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.54. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,186. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

