Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

