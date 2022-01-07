Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after buying an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.00. 9,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

